Inspector of Chennai City Police gifts mobile phone to juvenile

As part of efforts to reform a 13-year-old boy who was in the company of two thieves, a police inspector bought him a mobile phone to help attend online classes.
According to the Thiruvottiyur police, Alagu Murugan, a lorry driver, complained that three suspects in an autorickshaw had stolen his mobile phone on September 9. After investigation, the culprits, including the juvenile, were caught.
After enquiry, the police learned that the boy had accompanied the thieves only because they had promised him food. He also said he was struggling to keep up with online classes because his family could not afford a mobile phone or computer.
Thiruvottiyur crime inspector Bhuvaneshwari bought him a mobile phone using her own funds, and asked him to focus on studies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath