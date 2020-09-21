Inspector of Chennai City Police gifts mobile phone to juvenile

As part of efforts to reform a 13-year-old boy who was in the company of two thieves, a police inspector bought him a mobile phone to help attend online classes.

According to the Thiruvottiyur police, Alagu Murugan, a lorry driver, complained that three suspects in an autorickshaw had stolen his mobile phone on September 9. After investigation, the culprits, including the juvenile, were caught.

After enquiry, the police learned that the boy had accompanied the thieves only because they had promised him food. He also said he was struggling to keep up with online classes because his family could not afford a mobile phone or computer.

Thiruvottiyur crime inspector Bhuvaneshwari bought him a mobile phone using her own funds, and asked him to focus on studies.