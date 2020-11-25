Inspector held on rape charge sent to prison

An Inspector of Police who was arrested here on Monday on the charge of raping a 13-year-old girl was lodged in Central Prison on Tuesday.

C. Pugalendhi, 46, who handled law and order at the Ennore station, was charged with committing an aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the girl. He and his friend G. Rajendran, 44, whom the police identified as a BJP functionary in north Chennai, had allegedly raped the girl at the latter’s office at Washermenpet in September last.

The all women police, Tondiarpet, arrested eight persons for forcing the minor girl into sex work. Based on the confession of one of the accused, Rajendran was arrested. Acting on his confession, the police arrested Pugalendhi and produced him before a special judge of Mahila Court.

A senior police officer said, “We have arrested more than 10 accused in connection with the offence.”

Meanwhile, ₹1.5 lakh was given to the mother of the girl from the victim compensation fund under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, on the order of a special court.