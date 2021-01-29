Inspection of Chennai Metro north line to begin next week

CHENNAI

CMRS to check 9 km-stretch for 3 days

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has informed Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) that the inspection of phase I extension project in north Chennai will be taken up from January 31 to February 2. The Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar stretch of the line can be commissioned only after the CMRS issues clearance.

Earlier, the CMRL had invited the CMRS for inspection of the 9-km stretch. On Tuesday, a team from the CMRS, Bengaluru, visited the city to look at the technical specifications of the project, such as operations of trains planned and to check whether the stations had been built as per specification, sources said.

For three days, the CMRS will check all safety aspects, such as the access to emergency exits, and see whether the structures like tunnels and walkways have been built according to specifications. The team will inspect amenities, such as automatic fare collection gates, passenger information display system, ticket-vending machine, air conditioning and travel card readers.

“After their visit on Tuesday, they have sought additional information. This has to be furnished to them before their visit on Monday,” a source said. In one underground station, an additional length of a wall had been built to act as a barrier during train movement and the CMRL had been asked to demolish it. “Soon after they finish the inspection, in a day or two, they are likely to give us the certificate. But We expect that there may be some corrective actions to be taken based on their comments. We have to execute them before starting operations,” sources added.