Inspect CCTV camera footage of lorries discharging sewage into Korattur lake, NGT tells GCC

March 18, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to examine closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage around the Korattur lake and file a report on whether any lorries are discharging sewage into the waterbody.

Hearing a case on effluents and sewage mixing into Korattur lake, the NGT also directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to verify the footage of the CCTV cameras installed by the Corporation and visuals furnished by the applicant — Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam — and take appropriate action against wrongdoers.

“Let the CMWSSB also address the management of the sewage generated by the ineligible house owners and also from illegal constructions,” the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, ordered.

In an earlier hearing, the GCC had mentioned that 11 CCTV cameras were installed around the lake to monitor any kind of decanting of sewage. With the State-owned Aavin being one of the industries under the radar in the Korattur lake pollution case, it was said that the milk factory does not have a fully functioning effluent treatment plant.

While Aavin earlier submitted that a tender for an effluent treatment plant had been floated and the work would be completed by end of January 2024, the Bench on March 13 said the tender had been cancelled due to tender excess and the re-tendering process was ongoing.

“In the meantime, we make it clear that M/s. Aavin (11th Respondent) should not let in any of the effluents in the lake and ensure that they are pumped to the nearest treatment plants. We also request the Managing Director of M/s. Aavin to look into this issue, address the same, and report compliance at the earliest,” the Bench said. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 7.

