Insightful reflections: author with autism launches book 

April 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Emotional intelligence consultant Usha Ramakrishnan releasing ‘Book of Hope’ at Tower club, Anna Nagar in Chennai on Saturday. At left is Aravind Kumar, the author of the book. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

“If you don’t believe in miracles, look at Aravind,” a member of Gurukulam, an education centre founded in 2019 by mothers of children with special needs, said at the launch of a book written by Aravind Kumar, a 27-year-old with an intellectual disability.

‘Book of Hope’ is a contemplation on a diverse array of questions, spanning from the philosophical ones to the mundane, with witty and sharp answers by Mr. Aravind.

It was launched by neurologist A.V. Srinivasan; Tamil scholar V.V. Subramaniam; emotional intelligence consultant Usha Ramakrishnan; and inclusion advocate Sundari Sivasubbu at Towers Club on Saturday.

Mr. Subramaniam said that an evaluation of a person was only possible through questions, and the author had masterfully answered several tricky questions such as “What is absolute reality?”, to which Mr. Aravind has written: “A fake scenario in reality (illusion)”. Ms. Sivasubbu said that the book was not just a literary achievement, but also a “flashlight into the mind of a genius”.

The common thing about the Thirukkural, The Prophet by Khalil Gibran, and Mr. Aravind’s book was the profound wisdom that has been captured in very few words, she added.

The book has been translated into Tamil by writer and music therapist Lakshmi. According to her, this was one of the most difficult and meaningful books she has translated.

Radha Nandakumar, founder-chairperson of Gurukulam, and Supriya Nair, secretary at Gurukulam, were present.

