Inside Chennai’s airport new parking lot

In a few months from now, parking and flow of vehicles inside the Chennai airport is set to undergo a sea change when the new multilevel car parking is opened to public.

While the airport is spread over 1,301.28 acres, the new parking facility is being built over 4.25 acres at a cost of ₹250 crore.

It will have two wings — east and west — with six levels each, on either side of the Airport Metro Rail station.

The east wing will have a shopping mall, food court and a multiplex. It will hold nearly 700 cars, including in a mechanised car parking on the top floor. The west wing will accommodate close to 1,400 cars.