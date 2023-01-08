Inquiry panel will look into discrepancies in nurses’ recruitment, says Minister

January 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said a committee would be constituted to conduct an inquiry into the discrepancies in the recruitment process of nurses since 2015, and take appropriate action.

“There have been several discrepancies in appointments since 2015 every time the nurses were recruited. In 2015, no rules were followed in the appointment of 7,243 staff nurses and in 2019, 2,345 nurses were recruited after an advertisement was put out. There were several violations. We will take this to the notice of the Chief Minister and constitute an inquiry committee,” he told reporters.

The Minister, along with officials, held talks for nearly two hours with representatives of protesting nurses, who were appointed on an ad hoc basis during COVID-19 and terminated from service recently. However, representatives of the MRB COVID-19 Nurses Association said the department remained firm on its decision of recruiting the nurses to fill vacant posts, through the District Health Societies, on a temporary or contract basis. The nurses did not agree to this and decided to hold consultations with the district-level office-bearers to decide their next course of action, a representative said.

The Minister said that on April 28, 2020, the Health Department issued an order on the posting of 2,570 nurses for a period of six months for COVID-19 management on a consolidated pay of ₹14,000 a month. Nearly 2,366 nurses were appointed. Since then, they were working in several hospitals and their services were being extended every six months. The department decided not to extend their services in an order dated December 30, 2022.

“We decided to recruit these nurses through the District Health Societies to vacant posts in the Directorate of Public Health, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and urban health centres. Their monthly pay has been increased to ₹18,000. This will give them job security,” the Minister said, and added that they would be able to get postings in their native districts. “We held talks with their representatives. They told us that they do not want recruitment through District Health Societies, funded by the National Health Mission. Instead, they want to continue under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. As these were temporary posts for the pandemic, officials said this was not possible,” the Minister said.

Details of posts for the recruitments through District Health Societies would be announced by Tuesday, he said. and added that he hoped that the nurses would give this a thought. “We have explained the legal aspects to them,” he said, and added, “They want permanent jobs. For this, we have said that when the vacant posts in DMS are filled through the Medical Recruitment Services Board, they can apply even as they work under the District Health Societies. We will discuss the possibility of giving them priority during this recruitment process.”