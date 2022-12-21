Inquest ordered into death of history sheeter, case handed over to CB-CID

December 21, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have ordered an inquest by the Metropolitan Magistrate into the death of a 26-year-old youth K. Dinesh Kumar of Perambur in his house on Tuesday night after he returned from a police inquiry. The case was handed over to the Central Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

A senior police officer said Senthil Kumar, brother of the victim, lodged a complaint alleging that his brother, who was allegedly caught with an accomplice Ramachandran for the theft of a cellphone, was taken for inquiry by Thoraipakkam police near Kannagi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. He developed health complications at around 10 p.m. The police said the victim, against whom several complaints of theft had been registered, had complained of uneasiness and vomited in his house. He was taken to the the Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The officer said Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Inquiry by a Magistrate into the cause of death) based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Senthil Kumar, who alleged that his brother died due to [police] assault. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal asked the CB-CID to take over investigation into the case.

The police personnel concerned refuted the charge that Dinesh Kumar was assaulted by them.