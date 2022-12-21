  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inquest ordered into death of history sheeter, case handed over to CB-CID

A 26-year-old man from Perambur died in his house on Tuesday night after he returned from a police inquiry; his brother lodged a complaint that the victim was assaulted by the police

December 21, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have ordered an inquest by the Metropolitan Magistrate into the death of a 26-year-old youth K. Dinesh Kumar of Perambur in his house on Tuesday night after he returned from a police inquiry. The case was handed over to the Central Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

A senior police officer said Senthil Kumar, brother of the victim, lodged a complaint alleging that his brother, who was allegedly caught with an accomplice Ramachandran for the theft of a cellphone, was taken for inquiry by Thoraipakkam police near Kannagi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. He developed health complications at around 10 p.m. The police said the victim, against whom several complaints of theft had been registered, had complained of uneasiness and vomited in his house. He was taken to the the Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The officer said Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Inquiry by a Magistrate into the cause of death) based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Senthil Kumar, who alleged that his brother died due to [police] assault. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal asked the CB-CID to take over investigation into the case.

The police personnel concerned refuted the charge that Dinesh Kumar was assaulted by them.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.