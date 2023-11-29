Innuyir Kappom’ scheme has helped two lakh people

November 29, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The number of persons who have benefitted under the State government’s ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48’ has crossed two lakh. The government has spent ₹173.77 crore so far, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

On Tuesday, the Minister met the 2,00,000th beneficiary — a 21-year-old college student who had sustained injury in a road accident and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital empanelled under the scheme.

He said that a total of 692 hospitals — 237 private and 455 government facilities — were empanelled in the scheme that was launched in December 2021. Under the scheme, the State government funded up to ₹ one lakh towards the treatment of persons injured in a road accident for the first 48 hours in any of these empanelled hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that enrolment camps for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme would be held in 100 Assembly constituencies on December 2 to enable people to register and obtain the cards.

On the death of a woman who was on ventilatory support at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, he said that she had respiratory illness and cardiac ailment. A total of five patients were on ventilatory support at the intensive care unit and there was power outage for five minutes. “Ventilators have battery backup for a minimum of one hour. Of the five patients, four are doing well. The woman died due to critical illness,” he said.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao and chairman of Rela Hospital Mohamed Rela were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.