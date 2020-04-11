Innovators urged to come up with products for immediate use

The current health crisis has spawned competitions, all looking for answers to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 infection among people as quickly as possible.

The National Innovation Foundation, that comes under the Department of Science and Technology, has announced an open-ended contest calling on citizens to give ideas that can be put to use immediately by the public.

The Challenge COVID-19 Competition is open to all. The NIF would assist with mentoring or funds to make a prototype or develop the idea/product.

Foundation director Vipin Kumar said already hundreds of suggestions and ideas had been received in the last few days. The contest was announced on March 31. “We have shortlisted 10 of them and we are in touch with these people,” he said. “The aim is to have a technology that can be converted into a workable product. There is no deadline and we are not giving awards. If the idea is good we will provide funding and incubate it. We are looking at ideas and products that can be put into people’s hands. An open source platform would be created and people could make the product at home. The NIF is not looking just at the current scenario but also taking it forward post-COVID-19 and post-lockdown,” Mr. Kumar said.

The NIF contest revolves around sanitation; supply and distribution of essential items to the disabled and the elderly; and keeping the population gainfully engaged during lockdown, he said.