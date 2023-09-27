HamberMenu
Innovators from Tamil Nadu recognised at the Universal design awards

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations that work towards a world of inclusivity and championing accessibility for all

September 27, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

J. Gunasekaran, founder, Sittruli Trust, is among the awardees from Tamil Nadu who was recently recognised as a part of the 14th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards.

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations that work towards a world of inclusivity and championing accessibility for all. Recognising the need to have more parasports and related facilities, Mr. Gunasekaran introduced wheelchair basketball in Coimbatore district and has since gone on to organise State-level tournaments.

Focused on dental innovations, SocioDent, a start-up based in Chennai, has also been recognised as an organisation working towards addressing barriers that persons with disabilities face. Steward Gracian, founder and dentist, said their assistive oral care device comprises an inclusively designed mouth piece and a portable external unit.

The Museum of Possibilities and Museum Cafe, an initiative of the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, Vidya Sagar, and the Foundation for Vocational Training have been honoured with a special recognition from the jury.

The Museum was set up and envisioned to be a resource centre for assistive technology that would act as a bridge between innovators and users. This year, there are a total of 14 awardees, including those from Tamil Nadu who have been recognised. 

