ADVERTISEMENT

‘Innovation and imagination are at the heart of STEM education’

Published - June 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Chennai

Education experts discuss STEM education’s merits and ways of fostering children’s interest in it at conclave organised by Extramarks Education

The Hindu Bureau

There is a very thin line between subjects today. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education does not require fancy equipment, as innovation and imagination are at its heart, said Revathy, principal, P.S. Senior Secondary School. She was speaking at the ‘Extramarks Elevate - School Leaders Conclave’ organised by Extramarks Education here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that STEM education should be incorporated from middle school to ensure a strong foundation, Poonam Singh Jamwal, director, Extramarks Education, said: “There is a need to dispel the phobia surrounding technology in educational institutions. STEM education will allow children to think outside the box.”

R. Kishore Kumar, Chairman, St. Johns Public Schools, said STEM gave a basic platform to the students. “Our students are in the global spotlight. We need to give the brightest equipment at an early stage,” he added.

K. Sankara Narayanan, principal of Sree Gokulam Public School, stated that there was a need to educate parents as well as the management regarding STEM to ensure that the best possible method was given to the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Additionally, teachers also need to be empowered to teach STEM. There needs to be a training centre within the school for this,” said V. Sudha Malini, principal, RMK Senior Secondary School. D.P. Sivasakti Balan, senior principal, KRM Public School, said the assessment pattern needed to change as it was still testing for memory power, and in this case, STEM might not work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US