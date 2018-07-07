Inmate sends prison staff into a tizzy

The Puzhal prison authorities went into a tizzy when a remand prisoner went missing from his cell.

According to sources, during the usual night roll call, Rajesh alias Raji, a remand prisoner, wasfound missing from his cell. Suspecting that he had escaped, the police were alerted.

The staff, assisted by the Tamil Nadu Special Police, searched and later found him hiding on the terrace of the premise central library. The police said that his intention was to hide, not to escape.

“Moreover, it is not possible to escape from the terrace where he was hiding,” they added.