INMA Awards: The Hindu in School weekender gets honourable mention

May 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu In School’s 32-page weekender has received an honourable mention at the International News Media Association’s (INMA) 2023 Global Media Awards in New York.

The weekender was in the final list under the National Brands: Best Subscription Niche Product category which recognised products that consistently engaged with subscribers. The Hindu in School’s priority over the past year has been to make the weekender interesting to children tired of online learning.

By featuring visual essays and creative activities, it helped them cope with the transition to the offline mode. Five special issues were also brought out on various themes.

“As key contributors to the field of education, The Hindu Group always finds ways to keep children meaningfully engaged and their interests thriving. Such milestones give us more encouragement, hope and the drive to meet and exceed expectations of our young audience,” said Sridhar Aranala, vice-president, sales and distribution, The Hindu Group.

This year, the INMA Awards attracted 775 entries from newspapers, magazines, television and radio in 40 countries.

To subscribe to The Hindu In School weekender, visit www.thehindu.com/thseweekend.

From current affairs for the curious minds to the hows and whys of scientific discovery, and the lesser-known facts of history and geography that go beyond academics, every issue is carefully curated and attractively packaged.

