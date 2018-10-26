Inlet channel of Kilambakkam Eri encroached upon

An inlet channel of Kilambakkam Eri, located near Grand Southern Trunk Road, Urapakkam, does not serve its purpose, which is letting excess rainwater into the lake, thanks to encroachments on the channel.

From its original 90 acres, the Kilambakkam Eri has reduced drastically to 30 acres, chiefly due to encroachments. At present, water from a portion of the lake is used for irrigating the nearby fields, which together account for 150 acres.

Residents of Urapakkam and Kilambakkam have requested the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials to remove the encroachments at the earliest.

V. Prabhu, a resident of Urapakkam, says, “Due to the encroachments, the 40ft-wide inlet channel has shrunk in size to just 5ft. If steps are not taken to remove the encroachments, excess rainwater from Ayyanchery Periya Eri cannot flow into Kilambakkam Eri and instead will flow in the reverse direction, flooding the Kilambakkam and Urapakkam residential areas. Repeated representations to Kancheepuram district Collector; executive engineer, WRD, Kancheepuram; and assistant engineer, WRD, Chengalpattu; proved futile.”

Residents have also requested the Collector to take steps to arrest illegal discharge of sewage into the channel from residential apartments on Grand Southern Trunk Road.

“We have represented the problem with the office-bearers of residents welfare associations and urged them to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) to stop discharge of sewage. However, our efforts have gone in vain. As a result of contamination of the waterbody, the fish have died and the crops in the nearby fields damaged,” says M. Muthuvel, a resident of Kilambakkam. Repeated calls to the Kancheepuram district Collector evoked no response.