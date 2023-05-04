ADVERTISEMENT

Injured spotted deer recovers, returns to IIT-M premises

May 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The spotted, which was found injured on March 10 and treated at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, being released back into the premises of the IIT-M. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The spotted deer, which was found with a broken hind leg and was rescued by the Forest Department from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) premises, has been released back into the wild after treatment.

The adult chital was brought to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) by Forest Department officials, who received information about the injured animal from IIT-M security on March 10. “Generally with such severe injury, animals such as spotted deer do not survive. Luckily with the constant treatment and management at the BMAD, she made a full recovery and has been released back,” said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

BMAD veterinarian Josika Navukkarasu said the chital had an open metatarsal fracture and was first stabilised with fluids and pain killers. A couple of days later, a team of vets removed splinters and necrosed parts of the bone from the injured region and realigned the fractured fragments. “After eight weeks of rest and medication, she developed a healthy callous and now has fully functional limbs,” said Dr. Navukkarasu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling out vehicle hit, Mr. Prasanth said the exact reason could not be ascertained. “The spotted deer could have gotten injured while jumping on some concrete as there is construction going on,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US