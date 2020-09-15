Injured lorry driver rescued from mangled vehicle after accident in Chenani

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 12:17 IST

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services rescued the 35-year-old, and had him admitted to the Government Chromepet Hospital

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services from Tambaram rescued a 35-year-old driver who was caught in a mangled lorry that had rammed into a container vehicle on the Maduravoyal by-pass road near Tambaram in the early hours of Tuesday.

The lorry, laden with garments, was being driven by M. Gopi, from Sivakasi towards Ponneri. Police said he lost control and rammed into the rear side of a moving container vehicle. In the impact, the front portion of the lorry was completely damaged and Gopi was caught inside, while his assistant managed to escape.

Advertising

Advertising

The fire control room received an emergency call at 5.30 a.m. and personnel attached to the Tambaram fire station were alerted, and rushed to the spot.

Fire service personnel used an electric lifting pulling machine, and after an hour, Gopi was pulled from the mangled portion of the lorry. His legs were broken and he was not able to move, said a fire service officer. He was taken in an ambulance to Government Chromepet Hospital.