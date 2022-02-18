Injured inspector gets a call from Chief Minister 

February 18, 2022 16:47 IST

Stalin enquired with him about his health

It was a surprise to traffic police inspector R. Nagarajan on Friday when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called him up and enquired about his health.

Mr. Nagarajan, attached to the Ashok Nagar station, was on duty at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, on Wednesday night, when he sustained an injury caused by a tree branch that fell on him. He was rushed to the Government Hospital, Saidapet, where he was treated as an outpatient. He was advised rest and given medical leave for 10 days.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nagarajan said he and his family were elated when the Chief Minister called him up. Mr. Stalin also assured him of medical assistance. He said he was touched by the Chief Minister’s concern, though he was on official duty and the injury was minor.