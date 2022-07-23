Injured grey pelican treated, released after six weeks

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 21:04 IST

The Chennai Wildlife Range Rescue Wing rescued and treated an injured grey pelican and released it after six weeks

Nearly six weeks after it was rescued by the Forest Department, a grey pelican was released at the Pallikaranai marsh on Saturday.

“The Chennai Wildlife Range Rescue Wing, which regularly handles rescue calls from the public for animals and birds, received a call about the bird in distress. The pelican was found with one of its wings injured,” said E. Prasanth, Chennai Wildlife Warden.

The grey pelican being released after treatment at the Pallikaranai marsh in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The injured bird was initially taken to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) and was in a state of shock, not being able to fly or flap its wing. “Following treatment for around 10 days, the bird slowly stabilised and was then shifted to the rescue centre in Guindy Children’s Park,” said Shravan Krishnan from BMAD. Mr. Prasanth said that over the next few weeks, the pelican was given special care. “A week ago, we noticed that the bird was quite active and ready for release. We decided to release the bird at the Pallikaranai marsh near where it was found, and were happy to see it able to fly away,” he said. Grey pelicans are regular visitors to waterbodies in and around the city and can be spotted at Pallikaranai marsh, Vedanthangal, and Adyar creek.



