Injured barn owl rescued in Tirupattur

An injured common Indian barn owl, a protected bird species, was rescued on Kutchery Road in Tirupattur town by a few residents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

An injured common Indian barn owl, a protected species, was rescued on Kutchery Road at Tirupattur by a few residents.

Forest Department officials said the one-year-old owl was found near the Kamatchi temple. Residents caught the bird, which measured about a foot in height, and gave it some water before alerting Forest Department officials. A team, led by Prabhu, Forest Range Officer, reached the spot. It found the bird weak for lack of food and water. “Barn owls are actually farmers’ friends as they eat rats from farm fields,” said Mr. Prabhu.

The bird was shifted to the range office where it was treated and fed. Later, it was left in the Mambakkam reserve forest near the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department officials said that on an average, a three-month-old adult owl eats between 300 grams and 500 grams of mixed meat every day. Besides the meat, supplements to boost calcium, vitamins and minerals would be given to injured birds in captivity. These nocturnal birds play an important role in controlling rodents in urban areas. They are classified as an endangered species under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.