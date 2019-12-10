Initiative pushes for use of Kavalan app

After the rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian in Telangana sparked nationwide protests, the Chennai City police have enhanced security measures to ensure safety of women in the city.

As part of the initiative, City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan is participating in a series of awareness campaigns.

On Monday, he participated in a campaign at Vels University in Pallavaram and asked students to use Kavalan SOS app.

He said the app could be downloaded on mobiles and tablets and would come in handy during times of distress and emergency. The SOS facility can be used to alert the police and seek assistance in case of physical assault, abduction attempts or other crimes, he added.

Over 1200 students downloaded App after the City Police Commissioner highlighted the importance of App, police said.

Meanwhile, Pulianthope police conducted awareness campaigns in Pattalam and Kannigapuram among schoolgirls and women residents in the area. A rally was conducted by Kannigapuram Boys and Girls Hr Sec School to popularise the app.