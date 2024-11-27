ADVERTISEMENT

Initiative encourages students to harness art for empathy

Published - November 27, 2024 12:48 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Nippon Paint has partnered with Inklink Charitable Trust for the “Art at Heart” event, aimed at promoting creativity, self-expression, and empathy among students. The initiative brings together 50 children from diverse backgrounds, including HLC International and Kannagi Nagar government schools, to create artworks. The two-day event focuses on unity and belonging, helping to bridge social divides and challenge misconceptions about socio-economically disadvantaged communities, a press release said.

HLC International will permanently display the children’s art on a dedicated wall. Nippon Paint’s color palette will bring the artwork to life.

Mahesh Anand, President of Nippon Paint India, emphasised the alignment with the company’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in education and empowerment. Shaswati Sengupta, Managing Trustee of Inklink Charitable Trust, highlighted the initiative’s impact on raising school fees for underprivileged children. 

