Initiating conversations around menstrual health and hygiene

Here’s a free period care clinic in Sowcarpet

Published - October 14, 2024 10:18 am IST

Special Correspondent

Friends and social workers from the city, Neelam Sarda and Usha Bora have started a free period care clinic in Sowcarpet. Parwah Period Care and Awareness Centre, as it is named, is run on the space of The South India Humanitarian League, and will address questions from adolescent girls and women on menstrual health and hygiene

The centre is run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and functions three to four days a week.

Neelam, who has been a campaigner for menstrual health for close to seven years, has been conducting workshops in schools, colleges, clubs and in corporate firms. During the initial years, a gynaecologist usually accompanied her. Now, she has friends who join her during her campaigns.

“We have been increasingly pushing for menstrual cups over sanitary napkins to reduce menstrual waste from reaching the landfills,” says Neelam. She says one cup saves 2,000 pads from being thrown into the environment every year.

“Switching to menstrual cups is also pocket-friendly,” she says.

The many testimonials the campaigners have received during their workshops have encouraged them to do more. “I have successfully encouraged many women and girls in my apartment to switch to menstrual cups,” says Neelam, a resident of Purasaiwakkam.

Along with Anuja Bali from Pune they conduct a workshop on the same topic virtually. ‘Period ki Pathshala’ is conducted every Saturday at 6 p.m. “Anybody can join these free sessions online and ask their questions regarding period pain and period products. We also invite influencers to speak to our participants,” says Neelam.

Neelam can be reached at 9952978816.

