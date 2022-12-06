Initiate proposal to revive Indian Medical Service, public health expert tells Minister

December 06, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At the ongoing conference to mark 100 years of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, DPICON 2022, P. Kuganantham, public health expert, requested the Health Minister to initiate a proposal from the Government of Tamil Nadu to bring back the Indian Medical Service (IMS).

One of the panellists in the discussion on “Public Health Cadre and Effective Implementation of Public Health Act: An Introspection and Way Forward” on Tuesday, Dr. Kuganantham pointed out that the IMS was stopped after Independence. A State Group I service, such as the Tamil Nadu Medical Service, could be started in the State with a dedicated cadre of health administrators.

He said the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act needed complete overhauling with inclusion of newer Acts to provide space for new emerging diseases. He raised the need to have linked services of primary, secondary and tertiary health services. The COVID-19 pandemic taught enough lessons to bring changes in the Public Health Act, he added.

Girija Vaithiyanathan, former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chair-cum-moderator of the session.

