  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Initiate proposal to revive Indian Medical Service, public health expert tells Minister

December 06, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At the ongoing conference to mark 100 years of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, DPICON 2022, P. Kuganantham, public health expert, requested the Health Minister to initiate a proposal from the Government of Tamil Nadu to bring back the Indian Medical Service (IMS).

One of the panellists in the discussion on “Public Health Cadre and Effective Implementation of Public Health Act: An Introspection and Way Forward” on Tuesday, Dr. Kuganantham pointed out that the IMS was stopped after Independence. A State Group I service, such as the Tamil Nadu Medical Service, could be started in the State with a dedicated cadre of health administrators.

He said the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act needed complete overhauling with inclusion of newer Acts to provide space for new emerging diseases. He raised the need to have linked services of primary, secondary and tertiary health services. The COVID-19 pandemic taught enough lessons to bring changes in the Public Health Act, he added.

Girija Vaithiyanathan, former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chair-cum-moderator of the session.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.