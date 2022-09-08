Ingathering festival held at St. George’s Cathedral

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 17:51 IST

The Ingathering festival (INGAT) or festival of thanksgiving was celebrated at CSI St. George’s Cathedral in the city recently after a hiatus of nearly two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival began with a thanksgiving service and was followed by a time of celebration. About 60 stalls showcasing various food items, arts and crafts items and games were in place by the family members of the congregation. Such festivals are observed on first Sunday of September every year.

Moreover, congregation members offered various items that were auctioned during the festival and all the proceeds from the stalls and auction were contributed to the church and its several charity projects.

Judith Ravin, Consul General of the U.S. in Chennai; Joshua Foulger, managing director Foxconn India; Cathedral’s presbyter-in-charge S. Immanuel Devakadatcham and INGAT 2022 convenor Col. David Devasahayam participated, said a press release.

