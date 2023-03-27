Infrastructure, student and teacher experience to be transformed

March 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced several initiatives such as spoken English classes, more involvement of parents in monitoring the progress of their child and several incentives for those who gain admission into premier institutions, with focus on transforming the student experience as well as infrastructure in its schools.

Presenting the Budget in the Corporation Council on Monday, Chairperson of Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance Sarbajaya Das said ₹109.40 crore had been allocated towards education, including ₹55 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0, ₹43 crore allocated by the Special Projects Department under the CITIIS scheme.

As this is her first budget in the position of Deputy Commissioner for Education, Sharanya Ari expressed her excitement for the initiatives announced in the Budget. “We have taken steps to encourage students to be competitive and pursue higher studies in premier institutions, encourage teachers to enhance their knowledge through Massive Online Open Courses and improve school infrastructure through projects like Namaku Namme,” she said.

“We did not want to focus solely on new infrastructure as we understood the importance of experience which is why we have included Model United Nations, coloured T-shirts, tuition and promoting language skills,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The Budget has allocated ₹45 crore for the maintenance and repair of Corporation schools this year.

Boost for music

Twenty corporation schools with music teachers will receive manual and electronic musical instruments with ₹25,000 allocated to each of them. The Mayor announced that ₹2 crores has been allocated for the upgradation of laboratories in 10 higher secondary schools.

To cater to adolescent students and the emotional and physical changes they might undergo in this period, the Budget has allocated ₹30 lakh for the employment of counsellors in all zones to provide counselling services throughout the year.

To efficiently communicate messages from the school administration, public address systems will be installed on every floor. Under the first phase, as prescribed by the Budget, ₹35 lakh has been allocated for 70 of these systems in the Corporation high and secondary schools.

For providing refreshments to students in Classes 10 and 12 who are attending remedial classes in the evenings, ₹1 crore has been allocated.

Under the Namakku Naame Thittam fund, smart classes will be established in some schools on a need basis with public funding at an estimated cost of ₹2 lakh.

Students who achieve 100% in their Class 12 public examinations will receive ₹10,000 to aid in their higher education. This is an increase from the current ₹1,000 given to them. About ₹10 lakh had been set aside for this.

The Mayor announced that the corporation will handle the first year tuition fees of students who clear JEE, CLAT, NEET and other competitive examinations and enter institutions such as IIT, AIIMS and National Law School and separate guidelines for this will be issued.

Career guidance programmes will be conducted for students in classes 10 and 12 by experts in various fields and distinguished alumni to help them plan and prepare for their future.

Proficiency in English

All Corporation schools will train their students in spoken English and communication. To this end, prayers on Wednesday and Friday will be recited in English and two students will be chosen by the teacher on a rotation basis to speak for two minutes in every English class to improve their confidence and proficiency.

Orientation programmes will be conducted in which parents are invited to the school management committee meetings that take place once a month to understand the learning development of their children. Happy classes will conducted for a period of 10 minutes during the first period in which they will be taught ethics.