Infrastructure needs to ally with needs of the disabled

Earlier this year, the Greater Chennai Corporation had invited bids for renovating 1,000 bus stops and constructing another 156 bus stops in the city. The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that bus stops were disabled friendly and safe.

The Gender and Policy Lab has submitted recommendations regarding the bus stops to ensure they are gender-inclusive spaces. “These recommendations are given taking into consideration what commuters would need”, said D. Sneha, Deputy Commissioner - Education and head of Gender Lab. The recommendations are in accordance with the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India 2021 released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The guidelines include details on the minimum width of the passageway to the bus (1200mm).

However, some disabled rights activists are of the view that the harmonised guidelines ignore the level boarding platform which is a safer boarding option than a ramp. One of the recommendations given by the Gender Lab says the surface level of the bus stop platforms should be in level with the footpath and not more than 150mm from the road’s surface. Disabled rights activists have been fighting for all buses to be low floor (with a floor height of 400mm) so the allied infrastructure is important.

“The government should take a firm stand regarding the needs of the disabled community and make it a political priority”, said TMN Deepak, professor, department of social work, Loyola College. The guidelines given by the government and the gender lab do include alighting buzzers, space for a wheelchair, safety belts, appropriate lighting and boarding and alighting ramps. However, Deepak notes that there is a lack of implementation of these facilities.