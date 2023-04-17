Infrastructure improvements, revamp of CM’s Girl Child Scheme announced

April 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Chennai

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment will establish three de-addiction centres for children below the age of 18 in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi, Minister Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Monday.

Presenting the demand for grants for her departments, she said alcohol and drug addiction was among the reasons for children dropping out of school and getting involved in anti-social activities. The de-addiction centres would be set up at a cost of ₹ 1.14 crore to help them, she said.

The department proposed a revamp of the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Scheme to reach more beneficiaries. It includes raising the income limit and bringing the girl children in government homes under the scheme’s ambit. Aimed at promoting girls’ education, eradicating female infanticide and discouraging the preference for a male child, the scheme had 35,674 beneficiaries in 2022-23.

The Social Welfare Department has set up a ₹50-lakh fund to provide aid to children during emergencies – in the case of non-sexual offences or during disasters.

Many announcements by the department for 2023-24 focused on infrastructure upgrades for existing schemes and initiatives. “At a cost of ₹7 crore each, new buildings will be constructed at the Government Children’s Home in Thattaparai and Thoothukudi and the Children’s Home in Royapettah, Chennai,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister also announced that a budget has been allocated to provide new cooking equipment for 17,312 kitchens which make breakfast and mid-day meals for children across the State, at a cost of ₹25.70 crore. ICDS centres will also get new devices to monitor health parameters of children and pregnant women, and 34 government children’s homes will get smart boards.

“All children who are covered by the nutritious meals schemes of the department, will be given sweet pongal on the occasion of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary every year,” Ms. Geetha said.