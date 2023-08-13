Infrastructure improvement at 418 govt. schools to begin by August-end 

August 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department (PWD) will start the work on improving and building infrastructure at government schools across the districts by the end of this month.

PWD officials said 418 high and higher secondary government schools would be provided with facilities with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The work is being taken up based on the proposals received from the Commissioner of the School Education Department. The tender process is being finalised for the projects, and districts, including Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi and Villupuram, will be covered.

Hostels for boys and girls at schools of excellence and model schools, classrooms, science labs, toilets and compound walls would be constructed. A sum of ₹813.39 crore has been allocated. NABARD will fund 85% of the cost and the State government will provide the rest, an official said.

The work is being implemented in phases, following an announcement in the Assembly in March 2022 that ₹7,000 crore would be allocated for the implementation of ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme’ over five years to improve infrastructure at government schools, including Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Kallar reclamation schools.

Besides providing better infrastructure, the scheme is aimed at building 18,000 new classrooms. Smart classrooms at primary schools and state-of-the-art computer labs, depending on the student strength, are also being planned. The projects proposed in this phase would be completed within nine months, the officials added.