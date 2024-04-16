Infrastructure and environment take centre stage in BJP’s manifesto for Chennai South

April 16, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Chennai South Lok Sabha candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said if she was elected, her focus would be on the holistic development of the constituency, with due importance given to major infrastructure and environmental conservation projects, civic issues, and traffic decongestion.

Speaking to journalists after releasing the election manifesto of Chennai South constituency, titled ‘Akka 1825’, for the Lok Sabha poll, Ms. Soundararajan said the number 1825 in the title denotes the number of days in five years, the tenure of a Lok Sabha MP. According to her, the infrastructure development that took place in Chennai South over the years was not on a scientific basis, and as a result, the area suffered a severe blow during the flood.

Ms. Soundararajan said no steps had been taken so far to address the traffic congestion in Chennai South. “The Information Technology corridor [Old Mahabalipuram Road] is a busy area with a lot of infrastructure developments happening around it. However, the road network remains poor. In order to ease the traffic congestion, six loop roads will be created in Chennai South.”

The concept of loop roads were already tested in Puducherry and proved to be successful, said Ms. Soundararajan, adding that, “The dedicated manifesto for Chennai South was prepared after getting inputs from the public.”

She said her focus would be on empowering the urban poor, particularly women, and providing them with job opportunities. Introduction of electric buses, water management techniques, conservation of marshland, and welfare of fishermen were some of key highlights of her manifesto.

