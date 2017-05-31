Infosys employee found dead on company premises in Tamil Nadu

An employee of Infosys at the Special Economic Zone near Chennai was found dead on the company premises on Wednesday.

According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, they received information from the software company on Wednesday morning that Illayaraja (30) of Dindivanam had been found lying dead in a restroom on the company premises. The body was naked.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital.

Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased was last seen by his colleagues in the office during the morning shift period on May 30, the police added.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case of death under mysterious circumstances.