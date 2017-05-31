Chennai

Infosys employee found dead on company premises in Tamil Nadu

A view of Chengalpattu SEZ, which houses Infosys.

A view of Chengalpattu SEZ, which houses Infosys.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

An employee of Infosys at the Special Economic Zone near Chennai was found dead on the company premises on Wednesday.

According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, they received information from the software company on Wednesday morning that Illayaraja (30) of Dindivanam had been found lying dead in a restroom on the company premises. The body was naked.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital.

Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased was last seen by his colleagues in the office during the morning shift period on May 30, the police added.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case of death under mysterious circumstances.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
death
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:29:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/infosys-employee-found-dead-on-company-premises-in-tamil-nadu/article18664824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY