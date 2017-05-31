Infosys employee found dead on company premises in Tamil Nadu

An employee of Infosys at the Special Economic Zone near Chennai was found dead on the company premises on Wednesday.
According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, they received information from the software company on Wednesday morning that Illayaraja (30) of Dindivanam had been found lying dead in a restroom on the company premises. The body was naked.
The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital.
Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased was last seen by his colleagues in the office during the morning shift period on May 30, the police added.
The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case of death under mysterious circumstances.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor