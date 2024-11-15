Influenza A, B viruses causing 75% of respiratory illness in Tamil Nadu: DPH report

The State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), upon testing 326 respiratory samples of patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) from 38 districts, found that Influenza A and Influenza B viruses were predominantly circulating in the community, causing 75.4% of respiratory illness in both children and adults in the State.

Among the influenza viruses, influenza A (H1N1) alone was found to be responsible for 44% of the influenza cases reported. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) A and B were also commonly detected among the ILI cases (nine per cent) that causes mild illness, while circulation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is currently at an all-time low.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a report on fever and flu like illness in Tamil Nadu issued on Thursday, said that there is an increase in fever trend across the State among children and adults during the winter months and monsoon period. This was evident from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform data that showed a decline in cases during summer months - April to June - followed by an increase in the trend during the monsoon months.

The SPHL, which comes under the directorate, conducted a laboratory investigation on the fever etiology caused by respiratory viruses during October 2024. A total of 326 respiratory samples of ILI cases (mild illness) from 38 districts were received during the month and subjected to Multiplex RT-PCR using respiratory panels covering a battery of respiratory pathogens that covered more than 10 viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza A (H3N2), Influenza B, RSV A and B, SARS-CoV-2, parainfluenza and adenovirus. It found that all ILI cases were only mild and treated as outpatients.

According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic Influenza A(H1N1) virus would continue to be in circulation as seasonal influenza for years to come. So, there is no need to panic. In the current situation, the circulating virus/pathogens were causing mild illness and not severe enough requiring hospital admission. The directorate advised all patients with fever to visit the nearby government Primary Health Centres/other health facilities in both rural and urban areas to get proper treatment for fever management.

Patients with Acute Respiratory Infections/ILI are clinically categorised as Category A (mild), Category B (moderate) and Category C (severe). Category C patients who are elderly with comorbid conditions and respiratory distress should be hospitalised and can be easily treated with Oseltamavir, the directorate said.