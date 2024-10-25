GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Influencers on Wheels’ tour begins to discover Tamil Nadu

Around twelve social media travel influencers from Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, as well as from France and Norway, have been selected by Tamil Nadu Tourism for the journey across Tamil Nadu, which they will document on their social media platforms and Tamil Nadu Tourism’s social media channels

Published - October 25, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tourism flagged off the fourth edition of Discover Tamil Nadu 2024 — ‘Influencers on Wheels’ at Island grounds in Chennai on Friday.

The initiative brings social media influencers from across India together for a 10-day bus journey, exploring destinations across Tamil Nadu, including Mamallapuram, Thanjavur, Darasuram, Chettinad, Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi, Keeladi, and Madurai.

B. Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary to Government, shared the vision behind the programme, noting, “Tamil Nadu is a land of diversity, where stories are endless. Every village, town, and turn in the road has its own story to tell. Now, we have this unique opportunity to showcase Tamil Nadu to the world.” He further added that the itinerary was thoughtfully curated to provide social media influencers with an authentic experience of the State of Tamil Nadu and the vast variety it offers.

Around twelve social media travel influencers from Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, as well as from France and Norway, have been selected by Tamil Nadu Tourism for the journey across Tamil Nadu, which they will document on their social media platforms and Tamil Nadu Tourism’s social media channels.

Shaikh Hassan Khan, a mountaineer and travel influencer, remarked, “I was eager to join this initiative after viewing the itinerary, as it offers a chance to explore the culture and heritage of the State.” Anais Noizat, social media influencer from France, expressed her gratitude for being selected for the tour.

Various activities have been arranged for the influencers, including art and handicraft workshops, agriculture and rural tours, water sports and adventure activities, temple visits, monument sightseeing, and much more. The launch event wrapped up with the influencers setting off on their tour. 


