‘Infertility clinics to come up in Chennai, Madurai’

Minister Ma. Subramanian makes 136 announcements for the Health Department in the Assembly

Infertility clinics will be established at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore, and Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, at a total cost of ₹5 crore, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

He made a total of 136 announcements for the Health Department in the Assembly at a budget of ₹3,724.86 crore. In a boost to emergency care, he announced the setting up of 50-bed critical care blocks in 10 institutions, including government hospitals in Ottanchatram and Sirkazhi and government medical colleges in Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu and Dharmapuri, at a cost of ₹237.50 crore, under the ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme.

Trauma care hospital

A new 100-bed trauma and critical care hospital would come up at Sholinganallur at a cost of ₹60.05 crore to cater to the population in south Chennai. A trauma registry software would be developed and rolled out in all emergency care departments at a cost of ₹2 crore and used for capturing and monitoring data, pertaining to accident and trauma cases.

Cancer treatment

The Minister announced a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of premature mortality due to cancers by 2030 through two-third detection and treatment of stage I and II cancers by integrating with the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme and appropriate reorganisation of the current cancer care services at a cost of ₹19.21 crore.

Noting that not a single new primary health centre (PHC) was set up in the last five years, he said 25 new PHCs would be established under the National Health Mission at a cost of ₹30 crore.

₹1,000-crore upgrade

A total of 19 new District Headquarters Hospitals would come up and five government hospitals would be upgraded on a par with the District Headquarters Hospital at a cost of ₹1,018.85 crore.

RT-PCR diagnostic equipment for H1N1, dengue, leptospirosis, chikungunya, nipah and other viral diseases would be installed at 10 government hospitals at a cost of ₹12 crore under the JICA project. The Medical Services Recruitment Board would fill the posts of 1,021 assistant surgeons and 3,287 paramedical posts this year.

Multi-speciality gender guidance clinics for transgender people at three government hospitals (Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram) and upgrade of the genetic department of the Institute of Child Health and the medical colleges in Madurai and Coimbatore as the centre of excellence were among the other announcements.