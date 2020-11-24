Infectious diseases specialist passes away

C. Rajappan, who served at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, died on Monday at the age of 72. A graduate from the Madras Medical College, he had been involved in controlling epidemics such as cholera, dengue and swine flu at the hospital for several decades.

P. Kuganantham, a former colleague of Dr. Rajappan, said: “I am personally grieved and depressed by his demise. He was with me for about two decades and has seen epidemics such as cholera, dengue and swine flu,” he said.

“Dr. Rajappan was our beloved doctor. He was with me for two decades and supported me in my hard times in Chennai Corporation. We started a paramedical course for poor students and he was a good help,” Dr. Kuganantham, who was then the Corporation Health Officer, said.

Dr. Rajappan, an infectious diseases specialist, was highly respected and popular in Tondiarpet.

Ernest Paul, president of Royapuram Resident Welfare Association, said: “He was a social activist and would help anyone in need. He was beyond politics and definitely was a service-oriented person. North Chennai people have lost a good human being and a doctor. We are upset and we would like to pay our condolences to his family.”

Dr. Rajappan had been treating patients during the pandemic and had contracted COVID-19.

He was being treated in a private hospital in Vadapalani for the past 10 days, Dr. Kuganantham added.