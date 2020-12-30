Chennai

Infected mitral valve of young patient repaired

Doctors at the Madras Medical Mission hospital here have repaired the infected mitral valve in the heart of a young patient.

A release from the hospital said the patient was diagnosed with infective endocarditis of the mitral valve.

Pointing out that the conventional treatment was to replace the mitral valve with an artificial valve, U. Kalaichelvan, senior cardiology consultant at the hospital, said this was risky as the replaced valves may also get infected.

The best option

Anbarasu Mohanraj, senior cardiac surgeon, said, “Preserving the native valve gifted to humans by nature is the best option. Not even the best of the man-made artificial valves can match the performance and durability of a perfectly repaired native mitral valve.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 1:41:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/infected-mitral-valve-of-young-patient-repaired/article33449084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY