Infant kidnapped by a woman in T. Nagar

The Kannagi Nagar police are investigating the kidnapping of 45-day-old child from her mother by a woman in T. Nagar on Thursday.

Tambaram police said the couple, Arogya Das and Nishanthi, who were living in the Kannagi Nagar tenements, were married for 12 years. Nishanthi had recently given birth to a baby boy. Nishanthi and baby were in their home on Wednesday when an unknown woman approached her and informed of getting free nutritional supplements for the baby. The mother, believing the woman, went with her carrying the child in an autorickshaw. As the auto approached T. Nagar, the woman asked Nishanthi to hand over the baby for getting the supplements from a nearby house.

However, the woman did not return with the baby for more than half hour due to which Nishanthi panicked. Immediately she went to the Mambalam police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, which was forwarded to Kannagi nagar police, a case was registered and investigation is on.