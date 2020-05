An eight-month-old girl died to due to injuries sustained in a wall collapse in Vadapalani on Thursday.

According to the Vadapalani police, the parents of the child were engaged in construction work and had left her near the compound wall on Saidapet Road.

The wall collapsed due to the weight of the soil heaped near it after a pit was dug for laying a foundation. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.