Inefficient scribes, no quota hinder disabled candidates writing TNPSC

Visually-impaired candidates have flagged the inefficiency of scribes as a major hurdle to continue preparation for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam. They also point out that the lack of clarity on reservation and medical board check-up make it a hassle to pursue a job in the government sector.

TNPSC has stated that candidates cannot bring their scribes and that a scribe would be assigned to them. The scribes are teachers from the centres allotted for the examination for the TNPSC candidates. According to the Government Order 08 issued by the Differently-Abled Welfare Department the “candidate should have the discretion of opting for his own scribe/reader/lab assistant or request the examination body for the same.”

Recalling her experience, a visually-impaired candidate said, “My assigned scribe knew only English and couldn’t read Tamil. There was a question from Thirukkural and it took 10 minutes just to sound it out. There is no way to check for competency as we meet them on the day of the exam. Some also complain of arm ache as they are older and have to write for longer hours”

Rajeshwari R., who has low vision, had gone to her centre a day before to ensure that she had a well-lit room so that she wouldn’t need a scribe and can avail her extra time (four hours) to write her exam. “I explained my situation to the teacher there. There was pushback but it was later accepted. On the exam day, the massive hall had only one tubelight. The invigilator refused to give me my extra time. He collected my paper and I had to fight. After half-an hour, I got to write but I had lost precious time,” she explained.

The candidates also point out the discrepancy in the allocation of posts assigned to the disabled. The government has allocated 4% reservation for the disabled community to the posts, with 1% allocated to the visually-impaired. Since 2022, none of the posts have been assigned for the visually-impaired, according to a candidate.

“Before writing prelims, the TNPSC notice would list out the posts eligible for the visually-impaired. However, once we qualify for the mains, the next vacancies notice would have no posts allocated for those with visual impairment. Then what are we writing for? There is no clarity in the reservations,” the candidate added.

T. Swathi, who took up the exam in 2020, stated that these reasons were enough to not pursue the TNPSC exam again.

Disability rights activist Arjun Shankar N. points out that UPSC allocates one common centre for the disabled candidates. “They are allowed to bring their scribes, just like in other exams where the candidates are required to furnish details of disability, need for scribe and other related information in the application form itself. The exam centre is accessible from various transport hubs. When the UPSC can ensure that the disabled candidates are provided adequate amenities, why can’t our State do the same?” he asked.

“We will look into the matter and take necessary steps,” said a senior official from the TNPSC.