Industries should partner with the government for skilling, says official

“Given that we are at a transformational age, skilling is the need of the hour and industries are encouraged to come forward and partner with us in this space,” said Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

She was speaking at the inaugural of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chennai Zone HRD Annual Conference on Thursday. “We have witnessed a lot of transformation in the skilling space in the last few years. Tamil Nadu is interested in bringing about dynamic changes and development with regard to industries, and skilling as well, to match this ecosystem,” she said.

Stating that they have now become a flexible organisation, Ms. Divya said they actively wanted industries to partner with them and address the large pool of talent in technical colleges. “The Tamil Nadu government has also recently launched the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, a guidance platform to equip youth with skills, and we are also looking to offer skilling courses taking into consideration the needs of the industries here,” she said.

Highlighting the need for a job platform with good search optimisation, Ms. Divya said the State government would soon roll out a platform that will help both job seekers and employers looking for good talent to find common ground.

The conference this year was focussed on the theme of ‘HR beyond 2025’.

Joseph Jackson Panakkal, convenor, Chennai Zone HRD Forum, said there were four key areas that they were focusing on. “For organizations to thrive, there needs to be a restructuring of work with a human focus. We will be focusing on talent trends, contemporary change management, people and culture and digital human resource,” he said.

J. Murugavel, chairman, CII Chennai Zone, spoke about the importance of organisations coming forward to invest in and adopt colleges with the aim of nurturing young talent. “We want educational institutions and industries to have a strong coordination. Initiatives such as having industry representatives regularly visit colleges or address students virtually can go a long way,” he said.