Industries Minister inspects north line of Chennai Metro Rail

Ahead of the inauguration of the phase I extension project in north Chennai, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath inspected the stations and took a ride on the 9 km- stretch on Friday.
Built at an estimated cost of ₹3,770 crore, the project will connect Washermenpet with Wimco Nagar and is planned to provide better mobility for commuters from the northern suburbs of the city.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sampath said, “Much of the work, including the arrival of trains, laying of tracks, lifts and escalators is almost complete. Only finishing work needs to be completed, which we will certainly be done in a month. We hope to inaugurate this stretch between February 15 and 25.”
But sources said in some of the stations, the construction work had suffered delays and there was quite a lot of unfinished work.
“The inauguration has already been deferred to February from the original plan of January but it seems like it will be very difficult to complete the construction in a few stations even by next month,” a source said.
The signalling software will arrive by early February, after which the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will be called to inspect the stations during the first or the second week, sources said. When the certificate of approval stating this stretch is fit for passenger operations is issued, the operations will finally start.
