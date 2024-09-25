Industries Minister holds review meeting at Chennai airport

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa stressed on the need to upgrade the Chennai airport to be able to handle Code F aircraft (wide body aircraft).

In a review meeting held along with the chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Sandeep Nanduri and officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), an array of issues from the traffic concerns at the airport to the expansion plans were discussed at length.

According to AAI officials, Mr. Rajaa was keen that the airport’s capacity should be enhanced in such a way that it can handle large Code F aircraft, and this will make a significant difference and make the city a hub for international trade and travel.

AAI had sought assistance from the State government for clearing the obstacles in the approach of the secondary runway. “This aside, since we wanted to build a satellite terminal, permissions regarding the access road and elevated corridor and the other aspects of the airport expansion plan were discussed at the meeting,” an official said.