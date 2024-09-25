GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industries Minister holds review meeting at Chennai airport

Published - September 25, 2024 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa held a review meeting along with chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Sandeep Nanduri and officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa held a review meeting along with chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Sandeep Nanduri and officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa stressed on the need to upgrade the Chennai airport to be able to handle Code F aircraft (wide body aircraft).

In a review meeting held along with the chairman of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Sandeep Nanduri and officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), an array of issues from the traffic concerns at the airport to the expansion plans were discussed at length. 

According to AAI officials, Mr. Rajaa was keen that the airport’s capacity should be enhanced in such a way that it can handle large Code F aircraft, and this will make a significant difference and make the city a hub for international trade and travel. 

AAI had sought assistance from the State government for clearing the obstacles in the approach of the secondary runway. “This aside, since we wanted to build a satellite terminal, permissions regarding the access road and elevated corridor and the other aspects of the airport expansion plan were discussed at the meeting,” an official said. 

Published - September 25, 2024 11:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.