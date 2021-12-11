Industries Minister chairs meeting on NRI investments

CHENNAI

11 December 2021 00:00 IST

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu chaired the first meeting of the advisory committee that was formed to tap investments from non-resident Tamil community on Thursday.

J. Jeyaranjan, vice-chairperson, State Development Policy Council; R.Rangaswami, founder and chairman of Indiaspora and S.Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, were among those who attended the meeting held through video conference, said a press release.

