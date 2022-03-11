Power lines not upgraded to match the growth of industrial park, says SIMA

While industrial units blame disruption in power suppy on crumbling infrastructure, Tangedco says it could be a localised problem. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several industrial owners at the Sipcot Irungattukottai Industrial Estate want the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to revamp the electricity infrastructure to improve power supply. Consisting of several micro, small and medium enterprises that function as ancillary units for big automotive companies, the industrial estate has witnessed a big surge in demand since the start of this year after lockdown norms were relaxed by the State government.

A number of industrial owners do not have complaints about any deficiency on the power supply side, they rued that disruption in power supply due to the crumbling electricity infrastructure, which was installed more than two decades ago.

An industrial owner, while thanking Tangedco for having installed new underground power cable last year, said the manufacturing units required continuous power supply and had tied up with captive power generators. Even they faced disruption in power supply because of the old electricity lines and absence of any improvement in the substation. He said the old power lines had not been upgraded to cope with phenomenal growth of the number of industrial units in Sipcot, he said.

The office-bearers of the Sipcot Irungattukottai Manufacturers Association (SIMA) said the units at the industrial park had supported SIPCOT in executing civic development work, including paving new roads and construction of stormwater drain.

An office-bearer of SIMA said they had represented to the Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni requesting him to upgrade infrastructure. The CMD had assured them that he would take necessary steps.

Denying any deficiency in power supply throughout the State, an official of Tangedco said disruption in power supply could be a localised phenomenon. He said the department would look into it and take necessary steps.