Industrialist Karthik Narayanan passes away

Chennai-based industrialist C.V. Karthik Narayanan died on Wednesday morning in Chennai, in a hospital. He was 79, and is survived by his wife Uma, son Ramgopal, and daughter Gayathri.

Mr. Narayanan, was chairman, UCAL Products Pvt. Ltd, UCAL Auto Pvt. Ltd, director at UCAL Travels Pvt. Ltd and an independent director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL).

He also spearheaded Standard Motor Products of India Ltd, which was an iconic brand in the 1980s and 1990s. Mr. Narayanan served as president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (earlier called the Indian Automobile Manufacturers and Automotive Research Association of India) in 1980. He also played a key role at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He is known for translating Kalki’s epic Ponniyin Selvan into English.

“A true friend for many years, an industrialist par excellence, and a very exalted person with varied skills. We will miss his guidance at SFL,” Suresh Krishna, chairman and managing director of Sundram Fasteners Ltd., said about Mr. Narayanan.