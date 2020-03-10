Industrial Tribunal rejects textile firm’s plea to dismiss workers

Chennai

10 March 2020 09:40 IST

Industrial Tribunal, Tamil Nadu, has rejected a textile firm’s plea seeking approval for dismissal of some of its workers.

The Management of Kalaivani Spinners (P) Ltd, Udumalpet, had sought for dismissal of nine workers- C. Ramalingam, P. Aruchamy, M. Velusamy, T. Subramani, C. Thilagaraj, A. Thirumalaisamy, A. Elangovan, S. Aruchamy and K. Selvaraj.

According to court records, the dismissal decision was based on complaints from other staff that the said workers had obstructed and restrained vehicles and persons entering the main and widget gate of the company’s mill in December 2002. The management had issued dismissal orders and permanent dismissal orders in January and December 2003.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tribunal noted that from the enquiry proceedings, it is clear that sufficient opportunity has not been given to the workmen to present their side and the dismissal order based is invalid. The management has failed to produce any vital documents and the orders of dismissal was in accordance with the standing orders, it said.

The Tribunal also said the dismissal order is by way of victimisation and dismissed the petition.