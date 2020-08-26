Industrial Training Institute to be set up in Oragadam Industrial Corridor

CHENNAI

26 August 2020

Institute to teach dual mode courses placing greater emphasis on practical training.

In order to train youngsters for relevant industrial jobs and provide practical skills, the Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation (TNSDC) is planning to establish an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Oragadam Industrial Corridor.

With a capacity of 100 students, the facility will offer courses in dual mode with a greater emphasis on practical training.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) will fund the institute.

Sources in TNSDC said industries would run short term upskilling courses. This is being done on a pilot basis to hone the skills of youngsters and prepare them for better employment opportunities.

On an average, nearly 35,000 students pass out of 90 government ITIs across the State every year. For the first time this year, online admissions of students had been conducted due to the pandemic, officials said.

The TNSDC has also roped in industrial partners for the ITI management committees. This will help to get an industrial perspective for skill development courses. For instance, Maruti Suzuki India is the industry partner for the Ambattur ITI, Grundfos Pumps India for the Guindy ITI and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust helps manage the Thoothukudi ITI.

New vocations

The corporation also has planned to introduce two new six-month courses — drone operators and smartphone technicians — this year in the Guindy and Coimbatore ITIs.

“A few of the courses are not popular among students. We have revamped those this year. For example, the carpenter and pattern maker course is now interior design and decoration,” an official said.

The courses for electricians and mechanic (motor vehicle) are some of the popular ones among students. Measures had also been taken to improve structural issues in government ITIs, the official added.