Industrial safety drill organised in Ponneri

Published - June 29, 2024 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

An off-site emergency manual, covering nine hazardous industries in Ponneri taluk, has also released

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the safety drill conducted at Kondakarai in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An emergency off-site drill by 14 departments of the government to handle hazardous emergency situations was held at Reliance Industries Limited at Kondakarai in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. According to a press release, the drill was organised by Reliance Industries Limited, under the guidance of M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health (JDISH), and presided over by Sanket Balwant Waghe, Sub-Collector of Ponneri. An off-site emergency manual, covering nine hazardous industries in Ponneri taluk, was also released by Mr. Waghe, the release said.

