Industrial production hit as managers fail to get e-passes

Managers and supervisors working in various MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) units could not reach their manufacturing units on Friday, as the e-passes they had applied for were either rejected or kept pending, as a result of which many units had to cut down on production, as they did not want to operate without the managers.

“Most of the MSME units are running without any supervisor/managerial presence or intervention and it is becoming a nightmare for the owners to leave the factory to bottom-line workmen and the immediate line in-charge person,” said Hariharan Ramamoorthy, National Vice President, Laghu Udyog Bharati - Tamil Nadu, an all-India organization in service of micro and small Industries.

He added, “Many MSME units across the four districts had applied on the e-pass portal and many applications have either been kept pending or rejected. We request the government to issue at least 2 or 3 car/van passes for each MSME unit.”

Mr. Ramamoorthy also pointed out that movement of goods has also been a concern for MSMEs in and around Chennai. “Many transport vehicles across Ambattur Industrial Estate, Tirumullaivoyal and Tiruvallur are being withheld or confiscated and the police are insisting on e-passes, which is not called for in the government order issued by the government. We request the government not to block the movement of vehicles to ensure smooth functioning of units,” he said.

A.N Sujeesh, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association said that many units in the industrial estate have also not got the passes. “Certain units which had applied for 5 passes have been given one pass. But many e-passes were rejected and supervisors did not turn up for work. It is difficult to operate without a person in charge of decision making,” he said and requested the government to allot at least one or two e-passes for each unit.

Those in-charge of units at the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate could not reach work as their e-pass request was rejected. R. Selvam, secretary of Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, said, “We had made several plans but could not execute it as supervisors were not around to monitor the workers. We request the State government to look into this and approve e-passes,” he demanded.